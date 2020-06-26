Other States

Militant killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Pulwama

File photo for representation.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Chewa Ular area of Tral in south Kashmir district.

A militant was on Friday killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Chewa Ular area of Tral in south Kashmir district on Thursday, following information about the presence of militants, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire at a search party of the forces, who retaliated.

The cordon was maintained throughout the night and in the early hours of Friday, one militant was killed, the official said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militant is being ascertained, he said, adding that the operation is going on.

