Militant killed in encounter in J&K's Pulwama

A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

According to PTI, the militants was killed in the retaliatory firing.

An exchange of fire between militants and security forces was reported on Wedneday morning in south Kashmir's Pulwama.

A police official said the brief exchange of firing took place between militants and security forces in Sharsali area of Khrew in Pulwama's Awantipora area.

The firing was reported when a joint team of Army's 50 Rashtriya Rifles, CRPF's 185 Battalion and police launched a pre-dawn cordon and search operation in Sharsali area near Khrew.

"The operation is on," said a police official. The police did not divulge any further details about the operation.

(With inputs from PTI)