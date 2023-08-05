Militant killed during encounter at Rajouri

August 05, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - SRINAGAR

One militant was killed in an ongoing encounter in the Pir Panjal valley of Rajouri in J&K on Saturday. At Kulgam in south Kashmir, security forces pressed drones into service to trace the militants, who killed three soldiers on Friday.

“An encounter is going on at Khawas area of Rajouri. A police party is on the spot. As per ground feedback, one terrorist has been killed so far,” Additional Director-General of Police, Jammu, Mukesh Singh, said.

Kulgam incident

In a separate incident at Kulgam, the Army and the police launched an anti-militancy operation on Friday. “On specific inputs regarding the presence of terrorists in higher reaches of Halan in Kulgam, the operation was launched by security forces. In the exchange of firing with terrorists, three personnel sustained injuries and later succumbed [died of injuries],” the Army said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The operation continued on Saturday with additional troops deployed in the area. Sources said drones were also deployed to trace the militants, hiding inside the thick forest cover in the area.

In a purported claim made online, the People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF) said their cadres engaged the security forces in a gunfight in Kulgam and “will release a video”. The police have neither confirmed nor rejected the claim made by the PAFF.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT