Army foils fresh infiltration bid in J&K; 13 militants killed in 4 days

One more militant was killed in Bandipora’s Gurez Sector on Saturday during a military operation, taking the death toll of militants in the past 96 hours to 13, according to the Army. One civilian was injured in a militant attack on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in south Kashmir on Saturday morning.

One more armed infiltrator was killed in Gurez, 200 km north of Srinagar, along the Line of Control, the spokesperson added.

“The sinister design of the Pakistan Army to push in multiple groups of armed intruders across the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir continue to be defeated by pro-active operations being carried out on the LoC,” said a statement issued by the Udhampur-headquartered Northern Command.

The spokesman added that the troops have through relentless operations foiled infiltration bids in Gurez, Machil, Naugam and Uri sectors along the LoC, leading to the elimination of 13 intruders in the last 96 hours.

Seven intruders were killed in Kupwara’s Machil and Naugam Sectors on June 8. Five more intruders were killed in Uri Sector on Friday.

The Army said explosives, inflammable material, arms and ammunition were recovered from the slain intruders. “It indicates Pakistan’s designs to orchestrate high-profile terror incidents targeting innocent civilian population and security forces during the holy month of Ramazan,” the statement said.

Civilian injured

One civilian was critically injured as militants carried out an attack on a security patrol on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in the morning.

A police spokesman said the civilian, identified as Arif Ahmad, a resident of Bakshiabad, Anantnag, sustained bullet injuries around 5 a.m.

“The victim, who works at a construction company in Banihal. On the way to Banihal, unknown militants fired upon two security forces’ vehicles at Vesu. The fire missed the target and hit Mr. Arif’s car, injuring him in the back,” said a police spokesperson.

Around 20 empty cases of AK-47 ammunition was recovered from the spot. Meanwhile, no injuries were reported as militants hurled a grenade on the district police lines, Pulwama, in a pre-dawn attack.

Operation launched

In Srinagar, security forces launched a major operation in Lal Chowk after reports of militant movement. The area is close to main government buildings.