Militant killed, another held in Valley

One militant, attempting to attack local police recruits, was arrested and another militant killed in two separate incidents in Kashmir on Monday.

A police official said the militant was held when he was carrying a live grenade during a special police officer (SPO) recruitment in Baramulla. “The militant was caught threatening candidates wile they were filling the applications. On his disclosure his three associates were also taken into custody. Questioning is on,” the Srinagar-based police spokesman said.

Preliminary reports suggest he was from Baramulla’s Rafiabad and belonged to the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT).

An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter in Pulwama’s Drubgam area. “The body is yet to be retrieved. One more militant is believed to be trapped in the cordoned area,” a police officer said.

The encounter started when a joint team of security forces laid a siege on the basis of specific input about the movement of militants.

Arun Kumar Sharma, ADG CRPF, met Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu in Jammu. An official said Mr. Murmu called for “heightened surveillance on all fronts”.

Dilbag Singh, DGP, also briefed Mr. Murmu. “The Lt. Governor emphasised the importance of regularly reviewing and effectively ensuring the security of all protected premises,” said the spokesman.