Militant killed, 2 soldiers injured in Shopian encounter

27 March 2021 21:42 IST

A militant was killed in an ongoing encounter in south Kashmir’s Shopian on Saturday evening.

“Two army personnel were also injured [in militant firing]. One M-4 rifle was recovered from the encounter site. Searches were going on in Wangam area,” Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar told The Hindu.

The slain militant could not be identified immediately.

The hiding militants were encircled by a joint team of the security forces on Saturday evening in Shopian’s Wangam area after a tip off about their presence.

The police said a joint team of the police and army came under fire when the area was being searched, which resulted in the gunfight.