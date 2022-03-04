Militant injured in shootout in north Kashmir: Police

A militant was injured in a shootout with the security forces in north Kashmir’s Kupwara on Friday.

“One militant, identified as Abrar Hassan, a resident of Azad Gunj in Baramulla, was arrested in an injured condition at Langate area of Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara after a brief shootout,” a police spokesman said.

The police said Hassan had recently joined militancy. Hassan, according to the police, was a habitual stone-pelter and faced several FIRs “before working as an over ground worker and later joining the militant fold recently”.