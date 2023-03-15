Militant associate of LeT arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

March 15, 2023 10:13 am | Updated 10:13 am IST - Srinagar

A militant associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was arrested and some ammunition was recovered from his possession in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday.

During Naka checking at Singhpora Pattan, in the north Kashmir district, security forces noticed a person wearing a Pheran (traditional cloak) coming from Matipora side, a police official said.

He said on seeing the Naka party, the person tried to flee, but the alert party chased him and he was apprehended tactfully.

Seventy-one live rounds of AK-47 were recovered during the personal search of the militant associate who was taken into custody immediately, the official said.

During his questioning, he revealed his name as Ali Mohammad Bhat, a resident of Bonichakal Arampora Pattan, and said he is working as a terrorist associate with the banned LeT, the official said.

A case under sections of the Arms Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been registered and an investigation initiated, the official added.