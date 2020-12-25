Other StatesSrinagar 25 December 2020 16:42 IST
Militant associate held in J&K’s Pulwama; grenade seized
Updated: 25 December 2020 16:43 IST
Security forces have arrested a militant associate and seized a hand grenade from his possession in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Friday.
Acting on an input, security forces conducted a search of a residential house at Syedabad village in the Tral area of the south Kashmir district, a police spokesman said.
He said during the search, a Chinese-made hand grenade, concealed in a plastic jar, was seized from the premises.
The owner of the house, Amir Ashraf Khan, has been arrested and shifted to police station Tral, the spokesman said.
A case has been registered and further investigation into the case is on, he said.
