Other States

Militant associate held in J&K’s Pulwama; grenade seized

Security forces have arrested a militant associate and seized a hand grenade from his possession in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Friday.

Acting on an input, security forces conducted a search of a residential house at Syedabad village in the Tral area of the south Kashmir district, a police spokesman said.

He said during the search, a Chinese-made hand grenade, concealed in a plastic jar, was seized from the premises.

The owner of the house, Amir Ashraf Khan, has been arrested and shifted to police station Tral, the spokesman said.

A case has been registered and further investigation into the case is on, he said.

Related Topics
LoC tensions
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 25, 2020 4:48:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/militant-associate-held-in-jks-pulwama-grenade-seized/article33417701.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY