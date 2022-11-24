Militancy reduced to lowest levels ever in south Kashmir, says senior police official

November 24, 2022 04:00 am | Updated November 23, 2022 11:16 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The number of active militants in volatile south Kashmir is lower than it has ever been before, J&K Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said on Wednesday in Anantnag.

“The situation across south Kashmir has largely improved. As far as the number of active militants in south Kashmir is concerned, it is as less as it was never before. There is no complaint of people from anywhere in south Kashmir about the conduct of forces,” Mr. Singh said.

He said police and security forces were in good command of the security situation. “Public goodwill has supported the force in its peace mission. This year, so far, over 100 modules of hybrid terrorists were smashed,” the DGP said.

Describing the attacks on non-locals as “highly condemnable” and “barbaric”, Mr. Singh said, “Those involved in the innocent killings were killed in various encounters.”

He said such acts needed more condemnation from people. “We can’t remain silent. If a non-local comes here to earn his livelihood, it is our responsibility to protect them and provide them a secure atmosphere,” DGP Singh said.

He reiterated that both the number of foreigners as well as local militants across Jammu & Kashmir had been “brought to two digits”.

“It’s for the first time that the number of total active militants has been brought to two digits. Police and other security agencies were countering the false narrative, while parents and religious preachers should also play their part,” he added.

Mr. Singh said there is frustration among the people “sitting across [the border]”. “The hartal calls issued by the fake chapter of Hurriyat across the border are being ignored by the people of Kashmir,” Mr. Singh said.

He said “indoctrination by Pakistan terror handlers” was being carried out they are using various media, especially social media, to “brainwash the vulnerable youth of J&K”. “There are over ground workers who help the Pakistan handlers in executing terror acts. Different stakeholders of security and government have to work together to save the vulnerable youth from falling into the trap of Pakistan terror handlers,” Mr. Singh said.

He said security forces needed to “hit harder on terrorists and their promoters in order to maintain long-lasting peace”.

“Security situation of south Kashmir is getting better and the crime scenario is also under control. The J&K Police, along with the Army and other security forces, are working tirelessly for peace in J&K,” he said.

Mr. Singh said parents, and social and religious leaders, must play an important role in sensitising youth on “the conspiracies of Pakistan and its agencies against the development and peace of J&K”.

