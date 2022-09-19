Other States

Militancy on crutches, Hurriyat nowhere in J&K: DGP Dilbag Singh

DGP Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbagh Singh. File

DGP Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbagh Singh. File | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

Militancy was on crutches and separatist Hurriyat was nowhere present in the Union Territory (UT), J&K Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said on Monday.

“Militancy in J&K was on crutches. Hurriyat was nowhere present. But a new chapter of the Hurriyat has been opened in Pakistan to provoke people of J&K. However, its band call on August 5 this year was totally ignored by the people of J&K. Instead, there were huge celebrations,” DGP Singh said, while speaking at the closing ceremony of the ‘3rd Shaheed DySP Aman memorial T20 Cricket tournament’ in Kishtwar.

The J&K Police was working tirelessly to protect the interests of the people, he said. “Those who one way or another go against the law will face the law,” he warned.

DGP Singh said social media was being used by Pakistan to instigate youth to foment trouble here. “But the youth and people of J&K have understood the evil conspiracy and have rejected the path of violence. People overwhelmingly participated in the national events like Har Ghar Tiranga and Independence Day celebrations,” DGP Singh said.

He said that police and CAPFs were working day and night to consolidate peace in J&K. “No chance should be provided to anti-national elements to revive their structure,” he said.

On the madrasas seminaries operating in J&K, DGP said, “A majority was doing great work by honing the talent of youth. Some may be used for misleading youth. Such institutions are under watch,” he said.


