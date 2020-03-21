Mild tremors in Odisha’s Malkangiri

Mild tremors were experienced in Malkangiri district of south Odisha, bordering Chhattisgarh, at 11.14 a.m. on March 21.
As per the National Center for Seismology of the Government of India, it was an earthquake of 4.0 magnitude, having its epicenter around 42 km southeast of Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh.
Tremors were also felt in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh bordering Malkangiri district.
People said the tremors were felt in two phases of two and three seconds. In the impact, some buildings in Malkangiri town developed minor cracks. A large number of patients and their attendants vacated the seven-storied Malkangiri District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) during the tremors.
There have been no reports of any injuries and loss of life.
