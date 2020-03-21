Other States

Mild tremors in Odisha’s Malkangiri

Mild tremors were experienced in Malkangiri district of south Odisha.

Mild tremors were experienced in Malkangiri district of south Odisha.   | Photo Credit: Google Maps

Tremors were also felt in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh.

Mild tremors were experienced in Malkangiri district of south Odisha, bordering Chhattisgarh, at 11.14 a.m. on March 21.

As per the National Center for Seismology of the Government of India, it was an earthquake of 4.0 magnitude, having its epicenter around 42 km southeast of Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh.

Tremors were also felt in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh bordering Malkangiri district.

People said the tremors were felt in two phases of two and three seconds. In the impact, some buildings in Malkangiri town developed minor cracks. A large number of patients and their attendants vacated the seven-storied Malkangiri District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) during the tremors.

There have been no reports of any injuries and loss of life.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 21, 2020 2:23:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/mild-tremors-in-odishas-malkangiri/article31126853.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY