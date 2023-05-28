ADVERTISEMENT

5.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Afghanistan’s Fayzabad; tremors felt in Srinagar, Pooch,parts of Punjab, Haryana

May 28, 2023 11:59 am | Updated 12:06 pm IST - Chandigarh

The tremors, which lasted for a few seconds, occurred around 11.23 a.m., seismologists said

Agencies

Strong earthquake tremors were felt on Sunday (May 28) in Srinagar and Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir following a magnitude 5.2 earthquake in Fayzabad in Afghanistan.

The quake was reported at 11:19 a.m. at “Lat: 36.56 & Long: 71.13, Depth: 220 Km” in Afghanistan, the National Center for Seismology said.

Mild tremors were felt also felt in parts of Punjab and Haryana, including Chandigarh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The tremors, which lasted for a few seconds, occurred around 11.23 a.m., seismologists said.

This is a breaking news, more details to follow.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US