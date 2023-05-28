HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

5.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Afghanistan’s Fayzabad; tremors felt in Srinagar, Pooch,parts of Punjab, Haryana

The tremors, which lasted for a few seconds, occurred around 11.23 a.m., seismologists said

May 28, 2023 11:59 am | Updated 12:06 pm IST - Chandigarh

Agencies

Strong earthquake tremors were felt on Sunday (May 28) in Srinagar and Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir following a magnitude 5.2 earthquake in Fayzabad in Afghanistan.

The quake was reported at 11:19 a.m. at “Lat: 36.56 & Long: 71.13, Depth: 220 Km” in Afghanistan, the National Center for Seismology said.

Mild tremors were felt also felt in parts of Punjab and Haryana, including Chandigarh.

The tremors, which lasted for a few seconds, occurred around 11.23 a.m., seismologists said.

This is a breaking news, more details to follow.

Related Topics

Punjab / Haryana / earthquake

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.