5.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Afghanistan’s Fayzabad; tremors felt in Srinagar, Pooch,parts of Punjab, Haryana

May 28, 2023 11:59 am | Updated 12:06 pm IST - Chandigarh

Strong earthquake tremors were felt on Sunday (May 28) in Srinagar and Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir following a magnitude 5.2 earthquake in Fayzabad in Afghanistan.

The quake was reported at 11:19 a.m. at “Lat: 36.56 & Long: 71.13, Depth: 220 Km” in Afghanistan, the National Center for Seismology said.

Mild tremors were felt also felt in parts of Punjab and Haryana, including Chandigarh.

The tremors, which lasted for a few seconds, occurred around 11.23 a.m., seismologists said.

This is a breaking news, more details to follow.