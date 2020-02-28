Mild tremors felt in Kullu

Shimla

28 February 2020 12:35 IST

Most parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Kullu, fall in a high seismic sensitive zone

A low-intensity earthquake shook Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district on Friday morning. No loss of life or property was reported.

An earthquake measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale was recorded at 10.48 a.m., Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

The epicentre of the quake was at a depth of 5 km in the northeast of Kullu district, he added.

