Mild tremors felt in Kullu

A view of the Kullu valley covered in snow. | Representational image. | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI Shimla 28 February 2020 12:35 IST
Updated: 28 February 2020 12:38 IST

A low-intensity earthquake shook Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district on Friday morning. No loss of life or property was reported.

An earthquake measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale was recorded at 10.48 a.m., Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

The epicentre of the quake was at a depth of 5 km in the northeast of Kullu district, he added.

Most parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Kullu, fall in a high seismic sensitive zone.

