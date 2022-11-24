Mild tremor in Palghar; no casualty

November 24, 2022 10:04 am | Updated 10:04 am IST - Palghar

A mild tremor of 3.6 magnitude was experienced in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said.

The tremor was recorded at 4.04 a.m. on Wednesday, 24 kilometres east of Dahanu at a depth of 5 km, an official from the district disaster control room said.

There was no report of any casualty or damage due to the seismic activity, the official said.

A number of tremors have hit Dahanu taluka in Palghar since November 2018, with most of them centered around Dundalwadi village.

