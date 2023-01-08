ADVERTISEMENT

Mild tremor in Maharashtra’s Hingoli, no casualty

January 08, 2023 12:39 pm | Updated 12:39 pm IST - Hingoli

PTI

Image for representation purpose only.

A mild tremor of 3.6 magnitude was experienced in Maharashtra’s Hingoli district on January 8 morning, officials said.

There was no report of any loss of life or property, an official from the district disaster management office told PTI.

The tremor was recorded at 4.30 a.m. at a depth of 5 km, National Center for Seismology said in a tweet.

Hingoli is located about 250 km from Killari in Latur district, which was the epicentre of a devastating earthquake on September 30, 1993, that claimed around 10,000 lives and injured several other people.

