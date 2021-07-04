Other States

Mild tremor hits Kutch in Gujarat

A tremor of 3.7 magnitude was experienced in Gujarat’s Kutch district on Sunday morning, officials said.

There was no report of any casualty or damage to property, they said.

The 3.7 magnitude tremor was recorded at 7.25 a.m., with its epicentre located 19 km North-North East of Dudhai, at a depth of 11.8 km, an official from the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research said.

According to the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority, Kutch district is located in a “very high risk seismic zone”.

The district witnessed a devastating earthquake of 6.9 magnitude in January 2001.


