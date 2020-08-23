Mild quake recorded in Maharashtra’s Palghar

Palghar

23 August 2020 17:33 IST

No casualty or damage to property was reported due to it

A 2.8 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Sunday, an official said.

No casualty or damage to property was reported due to it, he said.

“The 2.8 magnitude tremor was recorded at 11.39 a.m.

Advertising

Advertising

“Its epicentre was village Aaina near Dahanu tehsil,” chief of the Palghar district disaster management cell Vivekanand Kadam said.

Certain parts of Palghar district had experienced a lot of seismic activity in 2018 and 2019.