Mild quake recorded in Maharashtra’s Palghar

A 2.8 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Sunday, an official said.

No casualty or damage to property was reported due to it, he said.

“The 2.8 magnitude tremor was recorded at 11.39 a.m.

“Its epicentre was village Aaina near Dahanu tehsil,” chief of the Palghar district disaster management cell Vivekanand Kadam said.

Certain parts of Palghar district had experienced a lot of seismic activity in 2018 and 2019.

