Migrants’ return leading to rise in coronavirus cases: U.P.

LUCKNOW

22 May 2020 01:37 IST

Over 5.42 are under surveillance, says official

The huge number of migrant workers returning to Uttar Pradesh during the lockdown has caused the positive cases of COVID-19 to surge, an official said on Thursday.

Amit Mohan Prasad, Principal Secretary, Health department, said so far 1,230 people, who had returned, had tested positive. Over 46,000 samples were also collected from them, he said.

Mr. Prasad said the number of pool tests showing positive results had also considerably gone up due to their return.

Over 5.42 lakh migrant workers are under the surveillance of ASHA workers, he said.

So far, over 20 lakh migrant workers have returned, said Awanish Awasthi, Addl. Chief Secretary, Home department. Each district had on average received 70,000 to 1 lakh migrant workers.