Migrant workers row | SC refuses to intervene in YouTuber Manish Kashyap’s plea to club FIRs

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, for Kashyap said if the “boy” continued to be in jail under detention, entire journalism is under threat.

May 08, 2023 11:59 am | Updated 12:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
YouTuber Manish Kashyap, accused of posting fake videos about Bihar migrants being attacked in Tamil Nadu, produced before Judicial Magistrate I at District Court in Madurai on March 30, 2023.

YouTuber Manish Kashyap, accused of posting fake videos about Bihar migrants being attacked in Tamil Nadu, produced before Judicial Magistrate I at District Court in Madurai on March 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: Ashok R.

The Supreme Court on May 8 refused to intervene in a plea by YouTuber Manish Kashyap to club FIRs against him and transfer them from Tamil Nadu to Bihar. Kashyap is accused of spreading ‘fake’ news that migrants from Bihar are being killed in Tamil Nadu. He is booked under the National Security Act (NSA).

CJI D.Y. Chandrachud asked orally, “You have stable States like Tamil Nadu. If you do anything that spreads disquiet, we will not intervene... What is to be done if you spread all these fake videos.”

ALSO READ
Why NSA on YouTuber, SC asks Tamil Nadu government

The Bench, however, granted Kashyap the liberty to challenge the invocation of the NSA at an appropriate judicial forum.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, for Kashyap said if the “boy” continued to be in jail under detention, entire journalism is under threat.

Kashyap faces six FIRs in Tamil Nadu and three in Bihar in connection with the matter.

The top court had on April 11 issued notice to the Centre, the Tamil Nadu and Bihar governments on Kashyap’s plea seeking clubbing of the FIRs lodged against him and their transfer to his native State.

In its reply to the plea of Kashyap, the Tamil Nadu government has said that multiple FIRs that have been registered in the State against Kashyap are not politically motivated but because he disturbed “public order nd national integrity” by circulating fake videos of migrant labourers being attacked in the southern State.

Also read: Migrant workers | False, unverified videos posted by YouTuber Manish Kashyap may have triggered riots but for timely action by authorities, Tamil Nadu tells Supreme Court

In an affidavit, the State government opposed Kashyap’s plea to club the FIRs lodged against him, saying he cannot “seek the shelter of the umbrella of constitutional rights”. The State government claimed Kashyap attempted to instigate violence between Bihari migrant labourers and the people of Tamil Nadu through false and unverified videos.

“The registration of multiple FIRs was not done with any political intention, nor to suppress the constitutional rights of the accused, but with the intention to stop the spread of misinformation and to ensure that the person guilty of such offences does not escape from the clutches of law.

“Freedom of speech and expression is not absolute but should be exercised with caution and responsibility. By disturbing public order and national integrity, the accused cannot seek shelter under the umbrella of constitutional rights,” the Tamil Nadu government said in the affidavit.

ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu migrant workers’ row | Bihar police tightens noose to catch the mastermind

The apex court had on April 28, granted time to the Tamil Nadu government to respond to the amended plea by Kashyap.

It had on April 21 directed the State government not to shift Kashyap from the Madurai Central Prison. It had issued a notice to Tamil Nadu and Bihar governments on Kashyap’s plea challenging his detention under the NSA.

(With inputs from PTI)

