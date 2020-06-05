Other States

Eight migrant workers injured as bus overturns near Etawah in U.P.

The bus with 37 brick kiln labourers from Dholpur in Rajasthan was on its way to Hamirpur

Eight migrant workers were injured after a bus carrying them to Hamirpur overturned near Etawah district in Uttar Pradesh late on Thursday, police said.

Two seriously injured persons were referred to the district hospital.

Also read: 25 migrant workers die in Uttar Pradesh road accident

The bus, which was carrying 37 brick kiln labourers from Dholpur in Rajasthan, met with an accident around 12.30 a.m. under Bithauli area in Etawah, said police.

The bus was travelling fast when it took a turn at a bend, leading to the accident, said Omvir Singh, SP (Rural) Etawah.

The remaining injured were being kept at a shelter and would be transported home, the officer said.

Click here for the package on lockdown and migrants’ displacements

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 5, 2020 2:02:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/migrant-workers-injured-as-bus-overturns-near-etawah-in-up/article31754839.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY