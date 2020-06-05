Eight migrant workers injured as bus overturns near Etawah in U.P.

Eight migrant workers were injured after a bus carrying them to Hamirpur overturned near Etawah district in Uttar Pradesh late on Thursday, police said.

Two seriously injured persons were referred to the district hospital.

Also read: 25 migrant workers die in Uttar Pradesh road accident

The bus, which was carrying 37 brick kiln labourers from Dholpur in Rajasthan, met with an accident around 12.30 a.m. under Bithauli area in Etawah, said police.

The bus was travelling fast when it took a turn at a bend, leading to the accident, said Omvir Singh, SP (Rural) Etawah.

The remaining injured were being kept at a shelter and would be transported home, the officer said.

Click here for the package on lockdown and migrants’ displacements