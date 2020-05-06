Migrant workers from Bengal desperate, seek more trains to return

Mijanur Rahman has visited two police stations in Bengaluru over the past one week. Earlier this week, he filed some forms at a police station and was informed that he will be able to board the train to West Bengal. However, Mr. Rahman and the group of 50 migrant labourers were told on Tuesday that the train has been cancelled.

Also read: ‘Sending States’ should pay fare of migrant workers, say Railways

“We also filed forms paying ₹100 for each form but we were informed that the train has been cancelled. We want to return home for Id. There are some among us who have lost patience and are desperate,” the 33-year-old construction labour said. He also highlighted that there has been no work and the food supply has also been irregular for the workers.

In Mumbai, Abdul Rahim and his group of 55 construction labourers had undergone some tests paying ₹200 for each test. “We have been given certificates saying we are fit to travel from four days. But there is no train and we do not know what will happen — whether we need to take more tests after four days,” Mr. Rahim said.

So far, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced two trains from other States. One train from Ajmer arrived at Dankuni in Hooghly on Tuesday carrying about 1,200 passengers. Another from Kerala with over 2,000 passengers is likely to arrive at Murshidabad in the next few hours.

Also read: States, Railways final judge on ticket fare for stranded workers, says Supreme Court

With lakhs of workers struck outside the State, civil rights organisations have raised concerns saying the governments at the State and Centre are not facilitating their return. Samirul Islam, president of the Bangla Sanskriti Mancha, said in the past few weeks over 50,000 workers from Bengal have approached them highlighting their plight particularly shortage of food.

“The State government should facilitate their return and set up quarantine centres. If the government does not take this responsibility, then the workers will have no option but to walk to their home,” Mr. Islam said.

Also read: Help migrant workers from West Bengal: Mamata

On behalf of the Paschim Banga Khej Majoor Samity, Anuradha Talwar sent a letter to the State government with details of 9,000 workers stranded in different States. Ms. Talwar cited media reports saying trains from Karnataka were cancelled. “Workers are, however, keen on returning,” she said asking the State’s Labour Minister to take up the issue with the Chief Minister.

Certain organisations have raised questions about lack of information in the public domain on how the workers should return and said the helpline numbers of the State government are not working. “The enthusiasm evident in bringing back the students from Kota seems to be lacking when it comes to facilitating the return of workers,” Ranajit Sur, vice-president of the Association of Protection of Democratic Rights, said. Over 2,000 students from Kota returned on Monday escorted by the State government officials in special buses.