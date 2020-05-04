Other States

Migrant workers clash with police in Surat

A video grab showing workers gathered in Kadodara area of Surat demanding the government to send them back to their hometowns.

A video grab showing workers gathered in Kadodara area of Surat demanding the government to send them back to their hometowns.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangment

In Gujarat, thousands of workers from other States appear impatient to return to their States

Incidents involving hapless and desperate migrant workers continue in Gujarat as thousands of workers from other States appear impatient to return to their native places.

On Monday, in Kadodara area of Surat, hundreds of workers came out on roads demanding that they be allowed to return to their States. The number grew and the mob clashed with police, who used tear gas shells to disperse them.

“Now the situation is under control. The police had to lob tear gas shells as the mob was growing with workers pouring in on the streets,” an official from Surat said.

This is fourth such incident in the migrant hub city.

In Palanpur Jakatnaka locality, within Surat city, hundreds of migrant workers gathered with the same demand.

In the last three days, the government arranged 18 trains to ensure the safe passage of as many as 21,000 migrant workers from Ahmedabad and Surat but the State being a hub of migrants from Odisha, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and other States, there is a massive demand from the workers.

According to sources, almost two million people working in different locations in the State have enrolled with the authorities for their return to their States.

