Other StatesNEW DELHI 05 January 2021 22:26 IST
Comments
Mig-21 crashes in Rajasthan, pilot safe
Updated: 05 January 2021 22:26 IST
A Mig-21 Bison fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed near Suratgarh in Rajasthan on Tuesday. The pilot ejected safely.
“During a training sortie in the western sector, a MiG-21 Bison aircraft experienced a major technical malfunction this evening. The pilot ejected safely at about 2015 hrs. There is no loss of life,” the IAF said on Twitter.
A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.
More In Other States
Read more...