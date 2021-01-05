Mig-21 crashes in Rajasthan, pilot safe

A Mig-21 Bison fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed near Suratgarh in Rajasthan on Tuesday. The pilot ejected safely.

“During a training sortie in the western sector, a MiG-21 Bison aircraft experienced a major technical malfunction this evening. The pilot ejected safely at about 2015 hrs. There is no loss of life,” the IAF said on Twitter.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.