Other States

Mig-21 crashes in Rajasthan, pilot safe

A Mig-21 Bison fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed near Suratgarh in Rajasthan on Tuesday. The pilot ejected safely.

“During a training sortie in the western sector, a MiG-21 Bison aircraft experienced a major technical malfunction this evening. The pilot ejected safely at about 2015 hrs. There is no loss of life,” the IAF said on Twitter.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 5, 2021 10:26:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/mig-21-crashes-in-rajasthan-pilot-safe/article33504069.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY