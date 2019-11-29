Midday meal: 1 litre milk diluted to serve 81 students in UP school

A litre of milk was allegedly diluted with a bucket of water so that 81 children could be served during their midday meal at a government school in Uttar Pradesh following which a teacher was suspended, officials said on Friday. A video purportedly showing the cook emptying a one-litre milk packet in a bucket of boiling water, and later serving it to the students had gone viral. PTI
