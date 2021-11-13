Mid-term poll likely in Bihar: Chirag Paswan

Patna

13 November 2021 21:59 IST

He accuses Nitish Kumar over hooch deaths

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Saturday said that mid-term elections in Bihar was likely and his party would be a part of an alliance in the poll. Mr. Paswan further announced that his party would contest upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. He also accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his favourite officials responsible for the recent hooch deaths in the State.

“Mid-term poll is likely to take place in Bihar and his party will be part of an alliance in that poll”, Mr. Paswan told media persons in Patna. However, he did not reveal whether his party would be part of the NDA alliance or the Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal-led grand alliance. But, sources close to Mr. Paswan told The Hindu that his party has decided to contest the upcoming elections in the State along with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav-led mahagathbandhan (grand alliance). When asked about his party’s performance in recently held two by-polls, he said his party candidates had come on third position similar to where his party stood in 2020 assembly poll in the State. “And, keeping the results in view, my party has decided to contest the upcoming election in Bihar in alliance”, he added.

Mr. Paswan also declared that his party would contest upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab next year. “Proposal to contest assembly poll in these two states had come from our party’s State units which has been accepted by our party”, said Mr. Paswan but refrained from revealing whether LJP would contest poll in these States alone or in alliance with some regional parties there.

Chirag Paswan whose relation with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has strained further, when he accused Mr. Kumar and his favourite officials responsible for the recent hooch deaths in the State. “Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his favourite officials are patronizing liquor smugglers in dry Bihar and that is why over 50 people recently died in hooch incidents. Nitish Kumar is also the Home Minister of the State, so he and his favourite officials are responsible for these deaths”, alleged Mr. Paswan. “Now he (Mr. Kumar) says he would review implementation of prohibition laws in the State. I would like to ask him what he will review? Are there loopholes in the laws formulated by his own Government? Why this laws has not been implemented strongly in the State?”, asked Mr. Paswan. Earlier, after the deaths of 40 people due to hooch in different districts of the State, Mr. Kumar had declared to take a high-level review of prohibition laws in the State on November 16.

On the controversial statement given by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently, Mr. Paswan said it was “condemnable and insulting to brave martyrs of the country”. “No statement can be shameful than this”, said the LJP (Ram Vilas) leader. After a bitter split and feud for months, Lok Janshakti Party recently was divided into two factions: Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and his estranged uncle who is also the Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras-led Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party. Ahead of the by-poll on two seats in Bihar, the Election Commission had also allotted two different symbols to the factions as helicopter to LJP (Ram Vilas) and sewing machine to Rashtriya LJP. Chirag Paswan is the son of LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan.

Mr. Paswan also slammed the deteriorating law and order situation in the State and said it was not a “secret to anyone how bad law and order situation is in the State today”. “Many major incidents happened in the State but he (Mr. Kumar) never visited them, neither went to the spot to meet family members of the victim. But, if it has been poll-time, he (Mr. Kumar) must have reached there for vote”, said Mr. Paswan.

Mr. Paswan also urged central Government to confer “Bharat Ratna” to his late father Ram Vilas Paswan “not because he was his father but he truly deserved this”. “In his political life of over five decades he (Ram Vilas Paswan) along with oppressed, socially disadvantaged and Dalits worked for every section of society. He worked with six Prime Ministers of the country”, said Chirag Paswan.