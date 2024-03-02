ADVERTISEMENT

MHA, Tripura govt, TIPRA Motha sign tripartite agreement to address tribal community grievances

March 02, 2024 01:46 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST

Home Minister Amit Shah called it a “historic day” for Tripura

The Hindu Bureau

File picture of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who signed an agreement with the Tripura government and the TIPRA Motha | Photo Credit: PTI

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Tripura Government and Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA Motha) have signed a tripartite agreement to address the grievances of the tribal community. The agreement was signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

“It is a historic day for Tripura,” said Mr. Shah. “With this agreement, we have honoured history, rectified mistakes and by accepting the present reality we have taken a step for the future. No one can change history but we can learn from past mistakes and move ahead.

“TIPRA Motha and all tribal parties have played a constructive role and BJP government in Tripura also worked sincerely towards this agreement.”

The details of the agreement were immediately not known. The group has also been demanding separate State for the tribals.

