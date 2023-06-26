ADVERTISEMENT

MHA letter to West Bengal SEC to know reason for additional 485 companies of central forces

June 26, 2023 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST - Kolkata

The State Election Commission has asked for total 822 companies of central forces from the Ministry of Home Affairs for the upcoming West Bengal panchayat elections

PTI

Central Force personnel conduct a route march ahead of the West Bengal panchayat elections at Raipur village in Birbhum on June 24, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday (June 26) sent a letter to the West Bengal State Election Commission (SEC) seeking details of the need for additional 485 companies of central forces, for which it has sent a requisition, an official said.

The MHA, in its letter, also sought details of the deployment of the 337 companies of central forces which have been sent so far for the coming panchayat elections in the State, he said.

Editorial | Unedifying row: On panchayat polls in West Bengal and security

Mr. Sinha has written thrice to the MHA seeking more central forces for the panchayat election in the State, slated to be held on June 8.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The SEC has asked for total 822 companies of central forces from the MHA for the rural poll.

ALSO READ
West Bengal polls: Congress demands deployment of more Central forces

"The MHA has sent a letter to the SEC asking for reasons behind the requisition of additional 485 companies of central forces, for which State Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha had written to it. It has also inquired how the central forces sent so far have been utilised. It asked the SEC to share details of the districts where these forces have been deployed so far," he added.

Meanwhile, central forces have already reached sensitive areas of Bengal and started "confidence building" measures there.

Approximately 5.67 crore electorate are eligible to exercise their franchise to choose representatives in nearly 74,000 seats in zilla parishads, panchayat samiti and gram panchayats in the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US