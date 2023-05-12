MHA adviser to hold talks on socio-political issues of indigenous people in Tripura

May 12, 2023 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - AGARTALA

Adviser to the Ministry of Home Affairs on northeast India affairs, Akshay Kumar Mishra, will arrive here on May 12 to initiate talks on socio-political issues of indigenous people in Tripura. He, however, has not been designated as interlocutor as claimed by the chief of TIPRA, Pradyot Kishore Debbarman.

Mr. Mishra will travel here from Manipur where he has been camping since the start of ethnic strife. The Tripura government has declared him a State guest.

The visit is taking place in the backdrop of a meeting between Home Minister Amit Shah and Mr. Debbarman, who is no more speaking about ‘Greater Tipraland’, which is a theoretical State for the indigenous population with claim over the Chittagong Hill tracts of Bangladesh, Mizoram and Assam.

Mr. Debbarman, who founded TIPRA (Tipraha Indigenous Peoples Regional Alliance) in 2021 and soon emerged strong in the hills with his ‘Greater Tipraland’ plank, is now demanding a constitutional solution to the problems of indigenous people of the State who have been reduced to a minority (33% of population) owing to influx of non-tribals from erstwhile Pakistan now Bangladesh.

Government officials here said Mr. Mishra would be playing the role of an emissary to discuss issues with TIPRA leaders, civil society and tribal chiefs. He is also expected to make a courtesy call on Chief Minister Manik Saha.

The Chief Minister earlier said he was not officially told anything on the appointment of an ‘interlocutor’ . The official note issued by the General Administration (Political) Department of Tripura on the visit of Mr. Mishra also did not attribute him as interlocutor.

Amid confusion, opposition CPI(M) State Secretary Jitendra Chowdhury accused Mr. Debbarman of ‘fooling innocent tribal people with a bunch of lies’. He also charged the royal scion with being inconsistent in his statements.

Earlier the CPI(M) accused Mr. Debbarman of playing into the BJP’s hands and helping the latter to win Assembly elections this year. The Left party alleged that the TIPRA got ‘benefits’ from the saffron party, but did not elaborate.