MGP was on the verge of toppling BJP-led coalition in Goa: Vinay Tendulkar

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president Vinay Tendulkar on Friday justified the party’s decision to induct two MLAs from the regional party, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), claiming the MGP was on the verge of toppling the BJP-led coalition government by withdrawing its support.

Speaking at a press conference at the party headquarters in the city, Mr.Tendulkar rejected criticism from senior BJP State leaders over the induction of non-BJP MLAs into the party, saying the plan to induct the two MGP MLAs was cleared by top leaders like BJP president Amit Shah and Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari.

When asked about why the MLAs had to be inducted at 1.45 a.m. on Wednesday, Mr. Tendulkar said that the decision had to be taken in a hurry because the MGP was likely to withdraw support to the BJP-led coalition government within 24 hours. He also spoke of the formalities involved in completing the “split and merger procedure”.

Contrary to the MGP’s stand, the two MLAs, Manohar Ajgaonkar and Deepak Pauskar, did not want a Congress-led government in the State, Mr. Tendulkar said. “They contacted us and at that time, the movement [to withdraw support] had started,” he said. Mr. Tendulkar also said that the MGP’s insistence to contest the forthcoming bypoll in the Shiroda constituency, despite assuring Mr. Gadkari that they would not, led to dropping of Deputy Chief Minister and MGP leader Sudin Dhavalikar from the Cabinet.

MGP State president Deepak Dhavalikar, however, on Friday denied the BJP president’s claim and said, “Contesting or not contesting the Shiroda bypoll was never part of the alliance agenda.”

Last year’s induction of two Congress MLAs and the latest induction of two MGP MLAs, has been criticised by local BJP leaders like former Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar and former Speaker of the Goa Assembly Rajendra Arlekar.