MGP, Trinamool seal pre-poll pact ahead of Mamata’s visit

Panaji

07 December 2021 01:18 IST

Combine pitches for good governance as its main poll plank

The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) on Monday announced it would contest the forthcoming Goa Assembly elections in an alliance with the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) as the combine pitched for good governance as its main poll plank to take on the ruling BJP.

The alliance between Goa’s oldest regional party and the new entrant in State politics comes ahead of TMC chairperson and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s visit to the coastal State on December 13.

MGP president Deepak Dhavalikar told reporters the details of the alliance would be announced at a later stage and added the two parties will be sharing seats for polls to the 40-member Assembly.

Advertising

Advertising

He claimed there was a “wave” against the BJP in Goa and the two parties would seek to capitalize on it in the polls likely in early 2022.

TMC Member of Parliament and Goa desk in-charge Mahua Moitra said the details of the alliance would be made public before Ms. Banerjee’s scheduled visit.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Dhavalikar said the MGP’s central committee, a key decision-making body of the party, resolved to have an alliance with the TMC, a new player in Goa politics.

CM candidate

He said the combine’s Chief Ministerial face would be declared later.

Mr. Dhavalikar said both the parties have joined hands to provide good governance to people.

“There is a wave against the BJP. People want a change and we will be able to form the Government in the State,” he said.

Mr. Dhavalikar said an impression was being created that the MGP did not have any option but to join hands with its former ally the BJP.

“We have been always criticizing the BJP. Except the BJP, we were in talks with other parties like the AAP, the Congress and the TMC (for an alliance),” he said.

The MGP chief said 60% of the people in Goa are yet to decide whom to vote for and hence an option has been provided to them in form of the alliance with the Kolkata-headquartered party.

TMC Vice-President Luizinho Faleiro expressed happiness over the alliance.

“I am happy that the Goans have decided to have a credible change. I am happy and proud that the MGP, which is one of the oldest parties, has formed an alliance with TMC,” the former CM said.