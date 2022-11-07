MGP passes resolution to name Mopa airport after Goa's first CM Dayanand Bandodkar

MGP president Deepak Dhavalikar said it would be a befitting tribute to former CM Bandodkar who had shaped the future of the State after its liberation in 1961 from the Portuguese rule.

PTI Panaji
November 07, 2022 10:41 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Deepak Dhavalikar. File | Photo Credit: Twitter/@DhavalikarDMGP

ADVERTISEMENT

The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) has passed a resolution to name the upcoming Mopa airport in Goa after the State's first Chief Minister late Dayanand Bandodkar, MGP president Deepak Dhavalikar said.

The MGP, Goa's oldest regional party, has two MLAs in the 40-member State Assembly and is currently supporting to the Pramod Sawant-led government.

Even as the Mopa airport in Goa is set to be commissioned next month, political leaders are at loggerheads about whom the facility should be named after, but the State government has maintained silence on the issue.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Dhavalikar said the MGP's central committee on November 6 passed the resolution to name the Mopa airport after Bandodkar and it would be sent to the State government for a follow-up.

He said it would be a befitting tribute to former CM Bandodkar who had shaped the future of the State after its liberation in 1961 from the Portuguese rule.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party's Goa unit spokesperson Savio Rodrigues recently said the new airport should be named after Dr. Jack Sequeira, the first Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly.

“There was no better tribute to the man who saved Goa’s identity when some political leaders wanted to merge the State with Maharashtra,” Mr. Rodrigues had said.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had on Friday said the airport at Mopa in North Goa would be commissioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after December 8, depending on the availability of his dates.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Goa
Panaji

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app