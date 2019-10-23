Met forecasts heavy rain in parts of Odisha

The Bhubaneswar centre of India Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted heavy rainfall in different parts of Odisha starting Wednesday. The rainfall in some districts is likely to continue till October 26.

Low-pressure area

The centre said in its bulletin that a low-pressure area formed over west-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining south-west Bay of Bengal is likely to trigger light to moderate rainfall or thunderstorm and light-ning activities in Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri and Nabarangpur districts on Wednesday.

Further, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput and Gajapati between October 23 and 24. Heavy rainfall is also likely in the districts of Ganjam, Puri, Rayagada, Kandhamal and Nabarangpur.

The centre also said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in the districts of Nuapada, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh and Keonjhar between October 24 and 25.

There is a possibility of heavy rainfall in the districts of Kalahandi, Bolangir, Subarnapur, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Puri, Khurda and Cuttack.

Rainfall is also likely in Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Bhadrak districts ahead of Diwali on October 25 and 26.