Mergers of banks unilateral, says Mamata in letter to PM

Describing the merger of two banks with headquarters out of Kolkata as unilateral, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that she was “deeply concerned about the overall impact of knee-jerk merger move across the country with negative effects on the entire banking sector”.

Ms Banerjee began her letter by expressing concern that “two public sector banks headquartered in Kolkata are being merged with banks headquartered in Delhi and Chennai respectively without any consultation with the State government or with the management of these two banks”.

The Finance Ministry has decided to merge United Bank of India, headquartered in Kolkata, with Punjab National Bank with its head office in Delhi and also Allahabad Bank, headquartered in Kolkata, with Indian Bank with its head office in Chennai. According to Ms Banerjee the development “will adversely affect the development momentum of the State”.

Ms Banerjee argued that UBI is convener of the State level Banking Committee through which the State government is lending to MSME, self help groups and farmer credit cards. “The merger of UBI with a Delhi headquartered bank (PNB) will destabilise and undermine the significant grassroots role of UBI, at a heavy cost to rural Bengal” she said.

Fate of employees

She also expressed concern about the fate of thousands of employees of both the banks. She pointed out that 6,598 employees of UBI and 4,201 employees of Allahabad Bank are working in the State.