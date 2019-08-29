Mere possession of books does not implicate Vernon Gonsalves: Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court on Thursday accepted the submission made by the advocate appearing for activist Vernon Gonsalves, accused in the Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon case, “that mere possession of books does not implicate a person”.

A day after Justice S.V. Kotwal told senior advocate Mihir Desai to explain why Rajya Daman Virodhi released by the Kabir Kala Manch, and War and Peace in Junglemahal: People, State and Maoists were found at his residence, Mr. Desai said, “None of the books are banned under Section 95 [power to declare certain publications forfeited and to issue search warrants for the same] of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Most of them are available on [online retailer] Amazon,” he said.

Continuing his arguments, Mr. Desai said the government has taken no steps to ban or confiscate the books. He went on to list the 61-year-old Mr. Gonsalves’s credentials as a writer and columnist who has written about human rights, left wing rights and many other topics where he has been critical of the government.

On behalf of his client, Mr. Desai said, “Merely some books or literature found do not implicate me because there is no link with any activities.” He added, “Mere possession of books does not make him part of a banned organisation.”

Arguing for his bail on the third consecutive day, Mr. Desai relied upon judgments by the Supreme Court and other High Courts that said mere possession of books is not an offence.

He reiterated that Mr. Gonsalves has been in jail for one year and there is no material against him other than three letters found with someone else, and a statement made by a “secret” prosecution witness saying he saw Mr. Gonsalves with some senior Maoists leaders at Gadchiroli in 2002. Mr. Desai concluded his arguments by saying there is no prima facie case against Mr. Gonsalves and that he should be released on bail.

The prosecution will commence arguments on Friday.