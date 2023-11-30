ADVERTISEMENT

Mere acceptance of transgenders as separate identity not enough: tribunal

November 30, 2023 09:08 am | Updated 09:08 am IST - Mumbai

PTI

The Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal on Wednesday said it cannot direct for reservation for transgenders in public employment and education but said the government ought to take more steps towards the community’s inclusion in mainstream society. The tribunal passed its order on the applications filed by three transgenders — two of them had applied for the post of police constable and the other for ‘talathi’ (revenue official). The applicants had sought a direction to the Maharashtra government to add the option of “third gender” in the online application form and also provide reservation in government jobs. The tribunal said it could not direct the Maharashtra government to grant reservation to the applicants but said certain concessions could be given to them. The order passed by the tribunal’s chairperson, retired Justice Mridula Bhatkar, and member Medha Gadgil, however, noted that mere identification and acknowledgement of the existence of transgenders in society was not sufficient inclusion, but to facilitate their appointments in government and public sectors would amount to inclusion in true sense.

