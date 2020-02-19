Menstruation remark by Bhuj seer stokes controversy

Krushnaswarup Dasji, a religious leader associated with the Swaminarayan Temple, which runs the Bhuj college where over 60 girls were forced to prove they were not menstruating, said menstruating women who cook for their husbands will be reborn as dogs, and men consuming such food will be reborn as bullocks.

Notably, Swami Krushnaswarup Dasji, who made these remarks, is associated with Swaminarayan Temple which runs a college in Bhuj whose principal and female staff had allegedly forced more than 60 girls to remove their undergarments to check if they were menstruating for “breaking a hostel rule that girls having their periods are not supposed to take meal with other inmates“.

“....It is certain that men will be born as bullocks in their next life if they consume food cooked by menstruating women.

“I don’t care if you do not like my views, but this is all written in our shastras (scriptures). If a menstruating woman cooks food for her husband, she will be definitely born as a female dog in her next life,” Swami said while delivering a sermon in Gujarati, the video of which has gone viral.

The swami belongs to “Nar-Narayan Devgadi” of Swami Narayan Sect.

Krushnaswarup Dasji also warned men from consuming food prepared by menstruating women.

Scolding women for being “careless” about their menstruation period, which he likened with “penance”, Krushnaswarup Dasji can also be heard asking men to learn cooking.

“Women do not realise that period of menstruation is like doing ‘tapasya’ (penance). This is written in our shastras. Even I do not like to tell you all these things, but I have to warn you. Men should learn cooking...It will help you,” he said.

The time and place of the video clip cannot be known. Such videos of sermons are available on the temple’s dedicated YouTube channel.

As per the website of the Swaminarayan Temple, Krushnaswarup Dasji was initiated in the order in the year 1995.