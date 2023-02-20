HamberMenu
Men found charred | Haryana police forms SIT to probe allegations of negligence against CIA Ferozepur-Jhirka team

Family members of the deceased, Nasir and Junaid, have alleged the CIA team had “colluded” with Bajrang Dal activists in lynching the two victims

February 20, 2023 12:14 pm | Updated 12:14 pm IST - Nuh

PTI
Charred remains of a vehicle where the bodies of two Muslim men were found in Bhiwani.

Charred remains of a vehicle where the bodies of two Muslim men were found in Bhiwani. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Haryana police has formed an SIT to probe allegations of negligence against its Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) team of Ferozepur-Jhirka in connection with the Bhiwani incident where charred bodies of two Rajasthan men were found in a car recently.

Men found charred | Congress Haryana MLA blames State Govt., police

Charred bodies of Nasir, 25, and Junaid alias Juna, 35, residents of Ghatmeeka village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, were found inside a burnt car in Loharu in Bhiwani in Haryana on February 16.

Family members of the deceased had alleged that Nasir and Junaid were killed after they were abducted by cow vigilantes.

They had also alleged that the CIA team in Nuh district had “colluded” with Bajrang Dal activists in lynching the two victims and then setting their bodies ablaze inside the vehicle. 

Ismail, the brother of Junaid, had alleged that the victims were taken to a police station after being assaulted, but the police personnel in Nuh refused to take them into custody.

Nuh Superintendent of Police (SP) Varun Singla, however, dubbed the allegations as "baseless".

“To probe the allegations against CIA, Ferozepur Jhirka, a special team has been formed led by ASP Usha Kundu," he said.

He further said that they will also wait for the Rajasthan Police report to throw light on the CIA team's role.

“If our men are found involved, action will be taken,” the SP said.

