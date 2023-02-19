ADVERTISEMENT

Men found charred | Congress Haryana MLA blames State Govt., police

February 19, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - JAIPUR

Financial aid of ₹20.50 lakh has been announced to families of deceased

PTI

Charred remains of a vehicle where bodies of two Muslim men were found, at Loharu in Bhiwani district, Haryana. Nasir and Junaid alias ‘Juna’, both residents of Ghatmeeka village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, were allegedly abducted on Wednesday and their bodies were found on Thursday morning. | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress MLA Aftab Ahmed on Sunday blamed the Haryana government and the State's police for the alleged abduction and murder of two men, whose charred bodies were found in the State's Loharu area.

Mr. Ahmed visited Ghatmeeka village in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district to meet the family members of Nasir and Junaid alias Juna, who were allegedly abducted by cow vigilantes on Wednesday. Their bodies were found inside a burnt car in Haryana's Bhiwani on Thursday morning.

Blaming the Haryana government, Mr. Ahmed said it should have taken action when the incident came to light.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Lives could have been saved if action was taken, he said.

ALSO READ
Men found charred | 1 sent to police custody in Rajasthan, Haryana to cancel arms licence of cow vigilante Monu Manesar

"The Haryana government and the police are completely responsible for the incident. We will raise the issue in the Assembly. I appeal to the (Ashok) Gehlot government (in Rajasthan) to give strict punishment to those who let down humanity and hang them, to give justice to the victims' families," Mr. Ahmed told reporters in Bharatpur.

Rinku Saini, who was arrested by the Rajasthan Police in connection with the alleged abduction and murder, told investigators that the duo was taken to the Haryana Police by cow vigilantes, an officer said on Saturday.

The police will verify the claim, the officer added.

The claim corroborates the statement of Mohammad Jabir, a relative of the victim, that the two were first taken to the Firozpur Jhirka police station in Haryana but the police refused to take their custody as their condition was serious.

Junaid had a criminal record of cattle smuggling and five cases were registered against him at different police stations, a Rajasthan police officer said.

The last rites of the victims were conducted on Friday after authorities announced a financial aid of ₹20.50 lakh to each of their families.

A Rajasthan court on Saturday sent Saini to police remand for five days in connection with the case, while Haryana authorities moved to cancel the arms licence of Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar, who is among the four evading arrest.

“The Haryana government and the police are completely responsible for the incident”Aftab AhmedCongress MLA 

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Haryana

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US