Members of 12 outfits stage protest against CAA, NPR, NRC in Punjab

Several members of over a dozen outfits — including farmers, labourers and students — on Sunday staged a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register in Punjab’s Malerkotla town.

At a gathering in the town’s grain market, the participants raised slogans against the BJP-led government at the Centre and demanded repealing of the CAA. They announced a “protest week” from February 24 till February 29 across the State.

“We will hold week-long protests against the CAA, NRC and the NPR and mobilise people’s support,” said Lachhman Singh Sevewala from the Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union.

Addressing the gathering, the leaders said they would not allow the country to be divided on religious lines by inciting ultra nationalism and attempts to crush the democratic rights of the people. The leaders also cautioned the Congress government in Punjab against attempting to implement the NPR. If it does, it should brace itself up to face the anger of the people.

Those who addressed the gathering included Joginder Singh, president of the BKU Ekta Ugrahan, Boota Singh Burj Gill, president of the BKU (Ekta Dakaunda), Rajwinder Singh, president of the Textile Hosiery Union, Kanwaljeet Singh Pannu, convener of the Kisan Sangharsh Committee Punjab. Members of the PSU (Lalkar), the Inquilabi Mazdoor Kendar, the Moulder and Steel Workers Union, the Karkhana Mazdoor Union, the Naujwan Bharat Sabha (Lalkar), the Naujwan Bharat Sabha and the Inquilabi Naujwan Vidyarthi Munch.

In a joint statement, the leaders said the Central government is attempting to divide the country on communal lines. “It’s target is not only the Muslim minority but also all working people, Dalits, Backward Classes, oppressed nationalities people, secular and scientific thinkers and all allied groups fighting for their rights. The RSS- BJP’s regime has changed the meaning of patriotism,” they alleged.