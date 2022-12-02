Mehrauli murder case | Aftab Poonawalla undergoes post-narco interview

December 02, 2022 01:02 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - New Delhi

Aftab Poonawalla, the accused in Shraddha Walkar murder case, on Friday underwent the post-narco analysis test test inside the Tihar jail, sources said.

A post-narco test is like an interview where experts crosscheck the responses an accused gave by telling him or her the responses he gave in the polygraph and narco tests.

Four members from FSL Rohini went to the jail for the test at around 11 a.m. and the same went on till around 2 p,m. officials said.

“Aftab has completed all the formalities related to the narco test and we will submit a report to the police within a few days,” a senior FSL officer said.

Aftab had undergone a narco test on Thursday at the Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in New Delhi. Sources had said that he had cooperated in both the polygraph and the narco test, where investigators had asked him about his relationship with Shraddha, how he killed her, the woman he had dated after killing Shraddha and about his family background.

Before the narco test, Aftab had undergone five sessions of the polygraph test where he had been asked the same questions by the team of FSL.

Sources said that if investigators are not satisfied with the results of both the polygraph and the narco test, police is likely to go for brain mapping test which records the brain’s electrical activity at multiple sites on the surface of the scalp.

The Police has, so far, recovered more than 13 bones from the Mehrauli forest area, which they have sent to the FSL for further authentication. Aftab is currently under 13-day judicial custody.