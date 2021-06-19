Mehbooba’s uncle released after six months of preventive detention

Srinagar

19 June 2021 16:46 IST

Move comes amid Centre-J&K parties’ dialogue buzz

Sartaj Madani, uncle of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti, was released on Saturday after a six-month long preventive detention in Srinagar.

An official said Mr. Madani’s required detention period under Section 107 and 151 of the CrPC was coming to an end.

His release, however, came amid a buzz that the Centre was formally inviting the political parties from J&K to New Delhi for a dialogue in the last week of June.

Advertising

Advertising

It was Mr. Madani’s second spell of detention. He was earlier arrested on August 5, 2019, when the Centre ended J&K’s special constitutional position and was released in 2020. He was again arrested on December 20, 2020 and was placed in a detention centre at the MLA Hostel in Srinagar.