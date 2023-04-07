Mehbooba’s daughter rejects ‘conditional passport’, says ‘will fight it in court’

April 07, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated April 09, 2023 02:03 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti on Friday refused to accept a conditional and country-specific passport issued by the Regional Passport Office (RPO), and said she would fight the issue in court.

“The conditional and country-specific passport is unacceptable to me. I have not violated any law. Do I have any FIR or chargesheet against me? If this is happening to me, one can only imagine what ordinary Kashmiris must be going through,” Ms. Iltija Mufti said in Srinagar.

She accused the RPO and CID officials of misleading the judiciary. “The CID is playing a bad role and criminalising basic things like passport issuance. Some officers of the CID were bringing disgrace and disrepute to the department, which was only there to harass and persecute the people of Kashmir,” she said.

Ms. Iltija Mufti said she was being treated as a hardened criminal and deprived of the fundamental right to travel abroad. “I will continue to fight my case in court, despite pressure to withdraw the petition. The government wants to make an example out of her family, so as to stop people from raising their voice. I will not withdraw my petition as it is not just my fight, but of others too,” she added.

Claims refuted

The CID refuted the allegations made by Ms. Mufti regarding pressuring her to withdraw the petition.

“The J&K Police can affirm that the claim of such pressure is completely false. Nevertheless, officers are being detailed to approach the aggrieved person and ascertain details— who pressurised, when, where and under what circumstances— so that the quick internal inquiry, if found inadequate, can be expanded to take suitable disciplinary action against the delinquent,” a police spokesman said.

It said denigrating the community’s own institutions for grievances that are personal on the basis of false accusations, was self harm.

The CID is committed to help the parents of vulnerable young persons in not falling prey to the death traps. “J&K Police is committed to speedy and hassle free clearances for more than 99% who are ‘clean and green’, and a professional filtering of those who should be prevented from availing the service— some in their own interest, and others in the interest of the public,” the police said.

She also criticised the CID’s move to submit an adverse police verification report to the RPO in a sealed cover, and categorising it as classified ‘top secret’ under the Official Secrets Act. “The CID has nothing substantial against me,” she said.

Ms. Iltija Mufti held a press conference in Srinagar a day after Davinder Kumar, Passport Officer, Srinagar, in a response to the High Court, said that Ms. Iltija Mufti, who sought to pursue higher studies in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), had been issued a passport “valid up to 04/04/2025”. Her passport issuance was delayed since she applied in June last year.

This year, Ms. Iltija Mufti had approached the High Court in Srinagar for the passport.