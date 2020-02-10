Mehbooba’s daughter reacts sharply to J&K PSA dossier

The Jammu and Kashmir government’s Public Safety Act dossiers against National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti describe the former as a man of “radical methodology” and the latter as 14th century queen Kota Rani.

The dossier says that for her “dangerous and insidious machination and usurping nature”, Ms. Mufti is referred to as “Daddy’s girl” and “Kota Rani” by people. Kota Rani “rose to power by virtue of undertaking intrigues ranging from poisoning of her opponents to ponyardings,” it reads while mentioned her tweets opposing the Centre's moves on the issue of triple talaq.

The dossier describes her as “a hard-headed” and “scheming person”. “Her actions have been ranging from speeches glorifying militants to creating fears among the majority population based on cheap politics,” it read.

Scores of tweets have been mentioned in the dossier, which the J&K police alleged was aimed “at inciting masses to create issues of disturbance in public order and demoralising security forces by making unscrupulous statements”.

Omar Abdullah, who served as an External Affairs Minister in the National Democratic Alliance government under Atal Bihari Vajpayee, according to the dossier, removed all curtains and resorted to dirty politics by adopting a radical methodology by way of instigating and provoking the general masses against the policies of the Centre and revocation of Article 370.

“Despite being a mainstream leader, he has been planning and projecting his activities against the union of India under the guise of politics, and while enjoying the support of gullible masses, he has been successful in execution of such activities,” it reads.

Meanwhile, Mr. Abdullah's sister Hinna Abdullah, reacting to the PSA, said: “What are you so scared of?”

Ms. Mufti’s daughter Iltija also reacted sharply to the wording of the dossier. “Since when has being a ‘Daddy's girl’ and encouraging people to vote become a crime against the nation? It’s pretty clear that the government has no basis for charging Mr. Abdullah and Ms. Mufti with the PSA. They must be freed,” said Ms. Iltija.

Hilarious, says Tarigami

CPI (M) leader M.Y. Tarigami termed the PSA dossier “hilarous”.

“Is it a crime to have influence over voters and convince them to vote despite threats by militants and separatists? It shows the BJP government has lost the plot in Kashmir and in desperation it is taking such steps,” said Mr. Tarigami