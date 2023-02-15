HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mehbooba’s daughter approaches J&K High Court over delay in passport

Iltija Mufti says the delay has an effect of imposing restrictions on the rights vested upon her by the Constitution, which guarantees her freedom to travel abroad

February 15, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
Former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti. File

Former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti on Wednesday knocked the doors of the High Court in Srinagar to get her pending passport issued. 

Failing to get her passport for over eight months after applying for the same, Ms. Mufti, 35, filed a petition against the Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi; Additional Director General of Police, CID, R.R. Swain and Passport Officer, Regional Passport, Boulevard Road, Srinagar, before the High Court here. 

Ms. Mufti pleaded before the court that she required the passport immediately as she intended to apply for obtaining a Master’s Degree in Sustainable Development from outside the country. 

Right to liberty

“The delay has an effect of imposing restrictions on the rights vested upon her by the Constitution of India, which guarantees her freedom to travel abroad. Right to travel abroad inheres in right to life and liberty as guaranteed under Article 21. This right cannot be curtailed except in accordance with the procedure established by law,” the petition reads. 

She pleaded that restraining her from travelling abroad is “not only illegal but violates with impunity the mandate of Article 21 of the Constitution”.

Ms. Mufti also attached her letters written to Jammu and Kashmir CID chief Swain and the Passport Officer.

“Your consistent inaction in withholding my passport on arbitrary grounds is a complete violation of my fundamental right and is causing me severe distress. I have been a law-abiding citizen and fail to understand why the process is being misused to deprive me of something I am entitled to as a citizen of this country,” Ms. Mufti’s letter addressed to the Passport Officer reads. 

Ms. Mufti became vocal on the issues related to Kashmir, especially after the Centre ended Jammu and Kashmir’s special constitutional position in 2019. Mehbooba’s mother was also denied passport earlier but was reissued after the court intervention this month.  

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.