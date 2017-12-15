Mehbooba’s brother set for bigger role in J&K

Tasaduq Mufti, 46, younger brother of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, on Friday resigned as the coordinator of the CM’s grievance cell, dropping broad hints at assuming a bigger role in the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

In a letter addressed to J&K Chief Secretary B. B. Vyas, Mr. Mufti submitted his resignation from the post “with immediate effect”.

Mr. Mufti had come under severe criticism from the National Conference for “functioning extra-constitutionally by calling meetings of several departments.”

He was appointed as the grievance cell coordinator in May this year by the Chief Minister. Known as “a reluctant politician”, Mr. Mufti formally joined the PDP in January in the wake of his father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s demise.

PDP sources said Mr. Mufti is likely to be elected as a Member of Legislative Council “to pave way for his induction into the Cabinet.”

His name for a Cabinet berth was proposed by a second-rung PDP leader during a meeting in Jammu recently, and had evoked support from a majority of party legislators and office-bearers. In an interview to The Hindu recently, Mr. Mufti had identified tourism, urban planning and waste management as “his key focus areas.”

The PDP had fielded the cinematographer-turned-politician as its candidate for the Anantnag Lok Sabha seat earlier this year. Due to civilian unrest, the polls were deferred.